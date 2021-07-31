City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CTBK remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. City Bank has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

City Bank Company Profile

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

