City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the June 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CTBK remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01. City Bank has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
City Bank Company Profile
