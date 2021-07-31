Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. Citrix Systems updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.850-$0.900 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.750-$4.950 EPS.

CTXS traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.75. 2,712,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $94.66 and a one year high of $148.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $686,381.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $286,431.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,239 shares of company stock worth $1,082,349. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

