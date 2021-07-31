Citigroup Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LZAGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lonza Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonza Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Shares of Lonza Group stock opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $78.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.94.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.