Citigroup Raises Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $310.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $303.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SYK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.79.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $270.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.14. The company has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $1,210,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

