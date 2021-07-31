Citigroup Inc. Takes $28,000 Position in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Aurora Mobile during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JG stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Aurora Mobile Limited has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $271.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.89. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 51.35% and a negative return on equity of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aurora Mobile Limited will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

