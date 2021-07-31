Citigroup Inc. Has $27,000 Stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 61.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other UFP Technologies news, Director Daniel C. Croteau purchased 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,403.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel C. Croteau purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $76,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,576.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFPT stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $449.96 million, a P/E ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.99.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Technologies, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Technologies Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, films, and plastics materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components for automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.