Citigroup Inc. Has $27,000 Stake in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) by 226.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in BlueCity were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BlueCity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its position in BlueCity by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in BlueCity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlueCity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlueCity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 9.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded shares of BlueCity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

BlueCity stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.86 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.95. BlueCity Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

About BlueCity

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

