Citigroup Cuts NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target to $132.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $148.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.84.

Shares of NTES opened at $102.21 on Wednesday. NetEase has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.34.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $32.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NetEase will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 43.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,430,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,481,000 after purchasing an additional 950,350 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,955,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in NetEase by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,555,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in NetEase by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,015,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,933,000 after purchasing an additional 335,566 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth $457,805,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

