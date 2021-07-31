Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $828,000 Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of Postal Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 89.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after purchasing an additional 182,708 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 34.6% during the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 743,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after buying an additional 191,000 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 8.6% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $13,610,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 33.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSTL. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.14 million, a P/E ratio of -960.52 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

