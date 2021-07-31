Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $805,000 Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,862 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 975,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,814 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 183,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $43.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

