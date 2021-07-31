Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $778,000 in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,645 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Extraction Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOG. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

NASDAQ:XOG opened at $44.49 on Friday. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Extraction Oil & Gas Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.