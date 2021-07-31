Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $762,000 in Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF (NYSEARCA:ASEA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 2.40% of Global X Southeast Asia ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Southeast Asia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000.

NYSEARCA ASEA opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49. Global X Southeast Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

