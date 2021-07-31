Citadel Advisors LLC Has $749,000 Stock Holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Citadel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,622 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $28,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,598 shares in the company, valued at $578,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,265 shares of company stock valued at $654,018 over the last quarter.

C4 Therapeutics Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC).

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.