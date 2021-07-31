Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of ProShares Ultra Utilities worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $1,277,000.

Get ProShares Ultra Utilities alerts:

Shares of UPW opened at $62.63 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Utilities has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $66.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.28.

ProShares Ultra Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.