Citadel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,622 American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TAXF opened at $55.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $55.96.

