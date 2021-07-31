Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,295 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of German American Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.78.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

