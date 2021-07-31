Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Lessened by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group decreased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Cintas were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cintas by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Cintas by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Cintas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Cintas by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Cintas by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 131,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

CTAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

CTAS opened at $394.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $371.65. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $296.98 and a fifty-two week high of $396.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.30%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.