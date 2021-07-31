Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) PT Lowered to $20.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $15.53 on Thursday. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.54.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 297.79%. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter worth $8,120,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter worth $260,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 63.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the first quarter worth $2,883,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 25.5% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

