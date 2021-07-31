CIBC Increases Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$197.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$188.00 to C$197.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IFCZF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $136.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.46. Intact Financial has a one year low of $103.32 and a one year high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

