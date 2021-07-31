Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Raised to $254.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $244.00 to $254.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.43 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHDN. Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.10. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $134.63 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32.
In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
