Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Raised to $254.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $244.00 to $254.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.43 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHDN. Macquarie started coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $185.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.10. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $134.63 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total value of $597,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,441.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

