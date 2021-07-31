China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ZXAIY opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34. China Zenix Auto International has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.55.

Get China Zenix Auto International alerts:

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 25.54%.

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. It offers tubed, tubeless, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, including wheel discs.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for China Zenix Auto International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Zenix Auto International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.