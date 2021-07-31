China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Zenix Auto International Limited (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the June 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS ZXAIY opened at $0.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34. China Zenix Auto International has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.55.

China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter. China Zenix Auto International had a negative return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 25.54%.

China Zenix Auto International Company Profile

China Zenix Auto International Limited designs, manufactures, and sells commercial vehicle wheels to aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. It offers tubed, tubeless, and off-road steel wheels; aluminum wheels; and wheel components, including wheel discs.

