China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,143,300 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 822,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHLLF remained flat at $$11.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.73. China Literature has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

About China Literature

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product is QQ Reading, a unified mobile content aggregation and distribution platform. As of December 31, 2019, its library featured 8.1 million writers and 12.2 million works of literature, including 11.5 million original literary works created by writers on its platform, 400 thousand works that are sourced from third-party platforms, and 280 thousand e-books.

