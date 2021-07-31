China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,143,300 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 822,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CHLLF remained flat at $$11.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.73. China Literature has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $11.00.
About China Literature
