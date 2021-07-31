Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) Short Interest Down 46.6% in July

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the June 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust stock remained flat at $$0.61 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,280. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.54.

Get Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust alerts:

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.82%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

About Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.