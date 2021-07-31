Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $54.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $45.51 on Tuesday. Chemung Financial has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This is an increase from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $249,406.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $34,416.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $191,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,186.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,386 shares of company stock valued at $464,749 over the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

