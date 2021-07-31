Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QURE. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised uniQure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on uniQure in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.88.

QURE opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.31. uniQure has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $52.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.22.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $72,652.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,522,202.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,037,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,700 shares of company stock worth $785,722 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter worth about $2,081,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 42.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after buying an additional 701,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

