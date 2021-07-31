Chardan Capital Cuts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $171.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target decreased by Chardan Capital from $175.00 to $171.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRSP. Barclays raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.50.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $121.02 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $76.71 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 49.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at $83,196,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

