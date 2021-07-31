Chardan Capital Cuts CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $171.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target decreased by Chardan Capital from $175.00 to $171.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRSP. Barclays raised their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.50.
NASDAQ CRSP opened at $121.02 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $76.71 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 2.28.
In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at $83,196,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,375 shares of company stock worth $16,770,580. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.
