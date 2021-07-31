ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Up 7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) shares shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $24.17 and last traded at $24.04. 25,362 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,434,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%.

CHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $3,320,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ChampionX by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ChampionX by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 108,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ChampionX by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,952,000 after purchasing an additional 56,405 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

