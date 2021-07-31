CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to C$129.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$129.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

GIB has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

NYSE GIB opened at $90.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.64.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that CGI will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CGI by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CGI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in CGI by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in CGI by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

