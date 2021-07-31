CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to C$129.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$129.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS.
GIB has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.
NYSE GIB opened at $90.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. CGI has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $92.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.64.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CGI by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CGI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CGI by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in CGI by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in CGI by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.