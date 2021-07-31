CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Update

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the June 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CNFN remained flat at $$0.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,211. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12. CFN Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
CFN Enterprises Company Profile
