Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Receives $76.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of CCS opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $34.50 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at about $35,717,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 2,164.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 212,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,296,000 after acquiring an additional 203,530 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 157.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 169,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at about $8,720,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

