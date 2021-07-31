CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Price Target Raised to GBX 200 at Berenberg Bank

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £243.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33. CentralNic Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.87.

In other CentralNic Group news, insider Max Royde acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,880 ($3,762.74).

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

