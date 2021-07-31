CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Price Target Raised to GBX 200 at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2021

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CentralNic Group stock opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £243.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33. CentralNic Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 105.96 ($1.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 86.87.

In other CentralNic Group news, insider Max Royde acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £2,880 ($3,762.74).

About CentralNic Group

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Indirect, Direct, and Monetisation segments. The company's Indirect segment distributes domain names to retailers and resellers through a network of channel partners. Its Direct segment provides ancillary services; monitoring services to protect brands online; and technical and consultancy services to corporate clients, as well as licenses its registry management platform and sells domain names to large corporations.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for CentralNic Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CentralNic Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.