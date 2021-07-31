Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVE. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.61.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$10.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.00 billion and a PE ratio of -38.41. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.15 and a twelve month high of C$12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.46%.

In related news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 4,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at C$427,724.14. Also, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 339,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

