Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Issues Earnings Results

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%.

Shares of NYSE CVE remained flat at $$8.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,750,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,882,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 3.21. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

CVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

