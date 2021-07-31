Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

TSE:CVE traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.41. 4,104,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,543,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.11. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.15 and a 1 year high of C$12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.41.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Claude Mongeau acquired 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$794,726.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay acquired 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,929.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$427,724.14.

CVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.61.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

