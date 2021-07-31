Celestica (TSE:CLS) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its target price boosted by TD Securities to C$12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

CLS stock opened at C$11.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.94. Celestica has a one year low of C$7.73 and a one year high of C$11.99.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

