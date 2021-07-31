Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Celcuity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CELC opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Celcuity during the first quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celcuity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.