Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.500-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $4.500-$4.750 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.22.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.77. The stock had a trading volume of 534,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a 12 month low of $94.93 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

