Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Update

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ceapro stock remained flat at $$0.49 during midday trading on Friday. Ceapro has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 million, a P/E ratio of 49.11 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter.

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

