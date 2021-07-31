CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. CBRE Group has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.36.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.