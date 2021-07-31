CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.590-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of CBIZ stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 238,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,155. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. CBIZ had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $172,584.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,795,054.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,209 shares of company stock worth $837,942. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

