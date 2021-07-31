CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.590-$1.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
Shares of CBIZ stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 238,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,155. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $21.84 and a 1 year high of $35.18.
In related news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $172,584.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,795,054.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $68,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,872.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,209 shares of company stock worth $837,942. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.
Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.