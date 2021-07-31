Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CARR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Shares of CARR traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.25. 6,507,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,224,551. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

