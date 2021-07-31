Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carlsberg A/S is a brewing company and has operations in Northern & Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Asia. Its beer portfolio includes more than 500 brands. The company offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Baltika, and Kronenbourg 1664 names and local brands such as Ringnes in Norway, Feldschlösschen in Switzerland, Lav in Serbia, and Wusu in western China. Carlsberg A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carlsberg A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

