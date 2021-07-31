Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 403.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in LCI Industries were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LCII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in LCI Industries by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,743,000 after buying an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist started coverage on LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

NYSE:LCII opened at $145.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.13. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $101.69 and a 12 month high of $156.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

