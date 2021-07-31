Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 997 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 949.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $93.25 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $39.77 and a 12-month high of $128.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.60.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.69.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

