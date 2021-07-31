Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 3,409 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 229.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $846,515.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of FFBC opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.22.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

