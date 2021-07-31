Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,989 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $20,333,000 after buying an additional 59,033 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $4,776,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 456.5% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,703 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 231,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $49,321,000 after purchasing an additional 166,407 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE:NEP opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.53.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 26.18%. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently -314.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.