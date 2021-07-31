Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 1,395.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Stamps.com were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STMP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stamps.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Stamps.com by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Stamps.com by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stamps.com by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 223,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $29,948,163.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 94 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total value of $30,333.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,668 shares of company stock worth $49,803,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $326.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.56. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

