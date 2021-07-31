Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 2,576.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Meritor were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Meritor by 2.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,660,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,848,000 after purchasing an additional 44,451 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Meritor by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,213,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after purchasing an additional 219,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meritor during the 4th quarter valued at $23,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meritor by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Meritor by 663.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 636,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after buying an additional 552,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $24.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Meritor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04 and a beta of 2.08.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Meritor had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTOR. raised shares of Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

