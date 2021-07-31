Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 56.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $105.81 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.42 and a fifty-two week high of $112.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.52.

