Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

CFFN stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

